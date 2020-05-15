Mount Franklin Foods, LLC Donates $20,000 To Richardson-Olmos-Trejo COVID-19 Emergency Fund

EL PASO, Texas, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Franklin Foods, LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products, mints and culinary plant-based proteins, is making a one-time $20,000 donation to the Richardson-Olmos-Trejo COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The company, which is headquartered in El Paso, Texas, is making the donation in support of the individuals and families who live in the Colonias area of New Mexico.

"It is critically important to us at Mount Franklin Foods to support our local communities. In these unprecedented times, our family of employees and future employees needs our support more than ever before," states Eloy S. Vallina L., Chairman of the Board for Mount Franklin Foods. "We are honored to join forces with The Richardson Center for Global Engagement and the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to support their efforts in providing emergency financial assistance."

The Richardson-Olmos-Trejo COVID-19 Emergency Fund will support families and individuals who live in the Colonias, located in the southern area of Doña County. The fund has been kickstarted by a contribution of $10,000 from The Richardson Center for Global Engagement and will be administered by the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

Approved applicants will receive a one-time check ($150 for individuals or households without children and $300 for individuals or households with one or more children). Families may use this cash assistance for groceries, medical bills, rent, utility payments, car repairs or for whatever emergency expenses they may have due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash assistance allows for families without the means to travel to big box stores to spend money in their local communities and to support their locally-owned small businesses.

For more information or to apply for assistance, visit https://caasnm.org. To donate to the fund, visit bit.ly/SCDACemergencyfund.

