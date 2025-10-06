MOUNT GAY REVEALS THE FOURTH EDITION AND SECOND SINGLE HARVEST YEAR RUM OF THE SINGLE ESTATE SERIES

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mount Gay, the world's oldest running rum distillery with a legacy spanning over 320 years, introduces the fourth expression of its ground-breaking Single Estate Series, the 25_04_Vt19dp.

Crafted by Master Blender Trudiann Branker, this limited release, also referred to as 25_04, continues the terroir-driven series with a blend of rums produced from the 2019 Mount Gay Estate sugar cane harvest in St Lucy, Barbados, making this liquid the second single harvest year rum in this series, after 24_02_Vt18d2.

Mount Gay Single Estate Series 25_04_Vt19dp

In 2015, Mount Gay acquired 324 acres of the historical Mount Gay and Oxford Estates, and for the first time in centuries, the distillery was again a fully vertically integrated operation from cane to bottle. Since then, the team has harvested Estate sugar canes each year, transformed them into molasses, before fermenting, distilling and ageing the distillates at the distillery.

As with the first three releases of the Single Estate Series, 23_01_BnQa, 24_02_Vt18d2, and 25_03_Vt24CF, the Mount Gay Estate has been continuously looked after by Master Blender Trudiann Branker. This time, she decided to capture the 2019 harvest.

Trudiann Branker celebrated the arrival of the latest release, stating: "Made with 100% sugar cane grown on the Estate in St Lucy, Barbados, 25_04 further illustrates our bond to Mount Gay's heritage and terroir. 25_04 is a continuation of the Single Estate Series, following in the footsteps of 24_02, coming from just one year of harvest. What makes 25_04 interesting and special is that it specifically reflects the unique character of Mount Gay's Estate on the single year 2019, which is the year when Mount Gay started integrating regenerative agriculture. Throughout the 2019 harvest season, the island witnessed the unique essence of Barbados' golden hour and the warm Bajan sunsets, which embraced our harvest."

"This warm Bajan golden hour landscape is reflected in the stunning orange label, 25 representing for the release year, 04 for the release number in the series. Vt19 refers to the single year sugar cane harvest from 2019 used in this expression, and dp stands for the blending of distillates from two distinct pot still distillations."

For this release, the Mount Gay team fashioned this eye-catching sunset-inspired orange label, which shines against the enigmatic dark glass of the bottle. Each bottle features a QR code, inviting consumers to delve into the rum-making journey from start to finish.

The eco-designed packaging reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability, with 700g, 70% recycled glass bottles. Minimal ink was used on labels, instead utilizing QR codes which lead to a dedicated webpage featuring detailed and transparent information.

Mount Gay Single Estate Series 25_04_Vt19dp is a compelling blend of two distinct pot still distillations combined into one singular expression, making it a 100% double pot distilled rum. The blend matured for five years in American oak (Quercus Alba) ex-bourbon barrels, allowing the flavor of the rum and its unique terroir to shine. Mount Gay Single Estate Series 25_04_Vt19dp had a fermentation process that lasted on average 9 days.

With a light golden color, the nose offers vibrant hints of green apple and red fruits intertwined with the fragrance of white roses and jasmine, as the scent evolves with the sweet presence of toffee, a whisper of vanilla, and the comforting spice of gingerbread. Earthy notes and the freshness of cut grass pair with the solid presence of oak. The palate reveals cherry and red fruits, followed by an intriguing salty smokiness, sharp oak and delicate floral tones. A slightly bitter note adds depth, while caramel and red fruits create a harmonious balance.

Bottled at 55% ABV, Mount Gay Single Estate Series 25_04_Vt19dp is non-chill filtered to preserve the rum's rich aromas and natural color and is best served neat. This expression will be limited to 2,754 bottles worldwide, with only 312 available in the U.S. at select premium retailers, sold in 700 mL sizes for $350 USD.

About Mount Gay:

Mount Gay is the World's oldest running rum distillery, established in 1703. Founded and still located in the Parish of St Lucy, at the northernmost tip of Barbados, Mount Gay rums are crafted using pure, coral-filtered water from our well and the finest Barbadian and Caribbean molasses.

Distilled in traditional double copper pot and copper column stills, Mount Gay rums are aged in a diverse selection of casks including American whiskey, Bourbon and Cognac. Celebrating over 320 years of heritage and expertise, the Mount Gay style comes from a fine balance between science, art and innovation. Created by Master Blender Trudiann Branker, first female Master Blender in Barbados, and aged under the influence of Barbados' tropical climate, our rums offer a rich and flavorful character.

Mount Gay's range includes Eclipse, XO, Black Barrel, Silver, the newly released Single Estate Series, alongside the annual limited-edition Master Blender Collection.

In addition to crafting rum in the World's oldest running rum distillery, Mount Gay is committed to use sustainable and transparent practices to realize our vision of environmental stewardship and carbon neutrality. From soil to sip.

For more information on our rums and to learn more about our commitment to our communities, our planet and future, visit www.mountgayrum.com.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

