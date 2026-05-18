MOUNT GAY RUM AND DEVEREUX GOLF RELEASE LIMITED-EDITION CAPSULE COLLECTION

Crafted For A New Era Of Golf Culture

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Gay, the world's oldest operating rum distillery, partners with Devereux Golf, a modern golf and lifestyle brand, for the debut of The Mount Gay x Devereux Golf Course Collection, a capsule collection designed for today's golfer. Uniting centuries-old craftsmanship with a contemporary rule-breaking approach to golf and leisure, the premium collection is crafted to feel equally at home on the fairway, at the bar or in any shared adventure.

Mount Gay Rum X Devereux Golf

For the past three years, Mount Gay has proudly served as the official rum of select PGA Tournaments across the United States, including The Genesis Invitational, RBC Heritage Tournament, Travelers Championship, and The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The Mount Gay x Devereux Golf Course Collection is the next phase of Mount Gay's deepening connection to the sport of golf and its community.

"With our passionate history within the sailing community and an expanding footprint in the world of golf, partnering with Devereux feels like a natural next step for our connection to the golfing community. There is a mutual DNA surrounding the lifestyle and aesthetics of these two communities, and between Mount Gay and Devereux," said Mount Gay Rum global brand director Paige Parness. "Together, we're celebrating a shared respect for tradition while showing how Mount Gay Rum complements life's moments—from the first tee to the '19th' hole."

The Mount Gay x Devereux Golf Course Collection features polos, t-shirts, hats, golf bags and more, drawing inspiration from Mount Gay's rich 300-year history and longstanding connection to the sport of sailing. Rich reds, bright blues, and golden yellows reflect Mount Gay's heritage, rooted in St. Lucy, Barbados, while sun-washed fabrics and thoughtful detailing nod to long days spent outdoors. Designed for performance-driven outdoor experiences, each piece works seamlessly on the golf course, on a sailboat or for an après moment with friends, celebrating a successful day of adventure.

"At Devereux Golf, we're focused on reshaping golf culture without losing sight of the sport's roots. We immediately recognized that same level of intention in how Mount Gay approaches crafting their rum. Their confident brand presence, consistent focus on authenticity and pride in their heritage strongly resonated with how we approach golf." said Devereux Golf co-founder Robert Brunner. "While we come from different worlds, we have a shared vision of culture and innovation that resulted in a one-of-a-kind collection we know our community is going to love."

The limited-edition collection ranges from $38 - $154 is available online www.devereuxgolf.com/collections/mount-gay-rum beginning today and available while supplies last.

To learn more about Mount Gay rums visit www.mountgayrum.com or @mountgayrum.

About Mount Gay:

Mount Gay is the World's oldest running rum distillery, established in 1703. Founded and still located in the Parish of St Lucy, at the northernmost tip of Barbados, Mount Gay rums are crafted using pure, coral-filtered water from our well and the finest Barbadian and Caribbean molasses.

Distilled in traditional double copper pot and copper column stills, Mount Gay rums are aged in a diverse selection of casks including American whiskey, Bourbon and Cognac. Celebrating over 320 years of heritage and expertise, the Mount Gay style comes from a fine balance between science, art and innovation. Created by Master Blender Trudiann Branker, first female Master Blender in Barbados, and aged under the influence of Barbados' tropical climate, our rums offer a rich and flavorful character.

Mount Gay's range includes Silver, Eclipse, Black Barrel, XO and the innovative Single Estate Series.

In addition to crafting rum in the World's oldest running rum distillery, Mount Gay is committed to use sustainable and transparent practices to realize our vision of environmental stewardship and carbon neutrality. From soil to sip.

For more information on our rums and to learn more about our commitment to our communities, our planet and future, visit www.mountgayrum.com.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

ABOUT DEVEREUX GOLF

Devereux is a cultural golf brand founded in 2013 by brothers, Robert and Will Brunner, whose aim is to bring a fresh take to the stale world of golf. At Devereux, we love the game, respect the sport, and honor the traditions, but we welcome the next generation of golfers who are breaking stigmas and outdated standards. As golf culture evolves, and younger more diverse players engage in the game, Devereux is committed to offering apparel and accessories that cater to them- both from a style perspective and price point. Devereux's apparel represents the ever-welcomed melding of streetwear and golf; a combination that inspired the brand to move away from the country club scene and embrace the freedom to create quality clothing and accessories for the kind of golf we like; the kind where you untuck your shirt, wear your hat backwards and leave your belt at home. Follow along with the movement by visiting devereuxgolf.com or follow @DevereuxGolf on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

SOURCE Mount Gay Rum