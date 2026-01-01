Mount Huangshan Shines On Global Stage At New York Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blending Eastern natural splendor with Western celebration, China's iconic Mount Huangshan illuminated the world-famous NY Times Square during the 2025 New Year's Eve countdown. Amid dazzling lights and cheering crowds, presented as "Mount Huangshan, a Treasure of the World," it revealed cross-cultural beauty and heritage, infusing the celebration with Eastern serenity and grandeur.

Throughout the evening, a themed video played on Times Square's giant digital screens, showcasing Huangshan's ethereal peaks rising above seas of clouds, the iconic Guest-Greeting Pine symbolizing enduring welcome, and the timeless beauty of Huizhou villages such as Xidi and Hongcun. The presentation highlighted both the region's natural grandeur and its rich cultural heritage.

A Huangshan Representative introduced Mount Huangshan to the media and live audience stating: "Huangshan is not only a shining symbol of China, but also a treasure of the world."

"It holds three world-class laurels - UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage, Global Geopark, and World Biosphere Reserve - standing as both a natural wonder and a source of artistic inspiration," the representative explained. "In 2025, Huangshan was named one of The New York Times '52 Places to Go' and again included on the IUCN Green List, reflecting strong international recognition of its conservation achievements."

Huangshan City also preserves a remarkable cultural legacy, with 310 traditional villages, including Xidi and Hongcun, and over 8,000 historical sites, earning its reputation as 'a museum without a roof.' Through smart tourism and internationally friendly scenic initiatives, Huangshan continues to welcome global visitors with greater openness and convenience."

"The interplay of light, mist, and rock felt like a masterpiece unfolding in real time - it made me want to see it in person, the images brought a sense of peace and perspective," said Michael Rosen from California. Many viewers called it a moving presentation of Chinese beauty.

Huangshan is recognized as the world's first cultural-tourism vertical AI assistant offering multilingual services, China's first International Friendly Scenic Area. With multi-dimensional transportation networks and technology-enabled services, Huangshan is connecting with global visitors in a dynamic way.

As the ball descended, Huangshan emerged as a bridge between cultures, a dialogue between ancient nature and modern technology. When fireworks marked the New Year, Huangshan had already become part of this special moment - an open invitation for the world to experience its harmony and hospitality.

