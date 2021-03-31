Mount Optics Effectively with Minimal Cost

BARRINGTON, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), leading global manufacturer and supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology, has introduced the new, economically-priced E-Series Kinematic Optical Mirror Mounts. Designed with essential features in mind, the E-Series Mounts provide a high value for a wide variety of applications such as educational use, optical table prototyping, and system integration. Their price point makes them cost-effective without sacrificing quality. They offer a compact form factor, tip and tilt adjustment and alignment, and smooth movement. The E-Series Mounts can be used to hold optics with diameters of 0.5" (12.5mm), 1.0" (25mm), 2.0" (50mm), 3.0" (75mm), or 4.0" (100mm).

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just under 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

