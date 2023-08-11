Mount Pleasant, MI, Receives First Rally House Storefront

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national sports and merchandise retailer - Rally House – strives to bring their leading retail experience to college towns, this time in Mount Pleasant, MI, home of the Central Michigan Chippewas. Rally House Mount Pleasant is now open just five minutes from the University's campus. This new Rally House location in Central Michigan Commons has plenty of Chippewas gear alongside numerous other teams and local Michigan-inspired merchandise.

Rally House takes pride in being a trusted retailer with a large number of stores throughout Michigan. "Our team has been dying to open a store in the incredible college town of Mount Pleasant," describes District Manager Monika Ross. "Now, we get to look forward to helping customers show their Chippewas support and Michigan pride with one of the best selections of apparel and merch in the city!"

While Rally House Mount Pleasant offers an enormous selection of Central Michigan Chippewas gear, that's only a portion of the many great teams in stock. Other popular pro and college teams available at this new store include the Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and more. Plus, visitors will find brands known for quality and style, such as '47, New Era, Nike, Adidas, and Mitchell & Ness.

College students and residents of Mount Pleasant will enjoy browsing unique local apparel and gifts at Rally House Mount Pleasant. This location provides an unmatched selection of local Detroit and Michigan products, with a slew of items to represent well-known names like Michigummies, Stroh's Beer, Jolly Pumpkin Brewery, and more.

Rally House Mount Pleasant focuses on providing excellent customer service and an outstanding inventory. Customers can also browse a comprehensive assortment of team gear and local merch online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for every state.

For up-to-date store news and company information, Rally House encourages customers to visit the Rally House Mount Pleasant Store Page or follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 160+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:

Monika Ross, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House