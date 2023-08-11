Mount Pleasant, MI, Receives First Rally House Storefront

News provided by

Rally House

11 Aug, 2023, 15:35 ET

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national sports and merchandise retailer - Rally House – strives to bring their leading retail experience to college towns, this time in Mount Pleasant, MI, home of the Central Michigan Chippewas. Rally House Mount Pleasant is now open just five minutes from the University's campus. This new Rally House location in Central Michigan Commons has plenty of Chippewas gear alongside numerous other teams and local Michigan-inspired merchandise.

Rally House takes pride in being a trusted retailer with a large number of stores throughout Michigan. "Our team has been dying to open a store in the incredible college town of Mount Pleasant," describes District Manager Monika Ross. "Now, we get to look forward to helping customers show their Chippewas support and Michigan pride with one of the best selections of apparel and merch in the city!"

While Rally House Mount Pleasant offers an enormous selection of Central Michigan Chippewas gear, that's only a portion of the many great teams in stock. Other popular pro and college teams available at this new store include the Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and more. Plus, visitors will find brands known for quality and style, such as '47, New Era, Nike, Adidas, and Mitchell & Ness.

College students and residents of Mount Pleasant will enjoy browsing unique local apparel and gifts at Rally House Mount Pleasant. This location provides an unmatched selection of local Detroit and Michigan products, with a slew of items to represent well-known names like Michigummies, Stroh's Beer, Jolly Pumpkin Brewery, and more.   

Rally House Mount Pleasant focuses on providing excellent customer service and an outstanding inventory. Customers can also browse a comprehensive assortment of team gear and local merch online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for every state.

For up-to-date store news and company information, Rally House encourages customers to visit the Rally House Mount Pleasant Store Page or follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 160+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:
Monika Ross, District Manager
[email protected] 

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

New Rally House Store & Job Opportunities Coming to Merrillville, IN

Rally House Plans Second College Station Store with Employment Opportunities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.