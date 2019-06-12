Mount Saint Mary's University President Receives Community Impact Award from Mexican American Bar Foundation

Under McElaney-Johnson's leadership, MSMU was ranked by the New York Times as the number one college for overall mobility compared to hundreds of other selected private colleges. It ranked MSMU as the most successful at helping students move up to greater income levels compared to what they could have expected before attending college. The Mount has one of the highest proportions of Pell Grant recipients in the nation for private colleges.

MSMU predominately serves women of color, representing 83 percent of the undergraduate student body. Sixty-eight percent are Latina.

"I am truly moved. I accept this incredible honor on behalf of the students and graduates of Mount Saint Mary's University who truly make an impact on this community every single day," said McElaney-Johnson. "I am so humbled every day by our students' determination and their perseverance. We are not just educating students to graduate. We are preparing them to be unstoppable leaders in their communities."

In addition to McElaney-Johnson's honor, the MABF awarded Mount Saint Mary's University alumna Karla Ballesteros '16 with the Steven Espinoza Immigration scholarship to be used during her final year of law school.

MABF is dedicated to providing financial assistance to men and women of Latino heritage who intend to pursue careers in law.

About Mount Saint Mary's University

Mount Saint Mary's is the only women's university in Los Angeles and one of the most diverse in the nation. The University is known nationally for its research on gender equity, its innovative health and science programs, and its commitment to community service. As a leading liberal arts institution, Mount Saint Mary's provides year-round, flexible and online programs at the undergraduate and graduate level. Weekend, evening and graduate programs are offered to both women and men. Mount alums are engaged, active, global citizens who use their knowledge and skills to better themselves, their communities and the world. msmu.edu

SOURCE Mount Saint Mary's University

Related Links

www.msmu.edu

