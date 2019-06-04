Mount Saint Mary's University Selected by Google as Partner for Computer and Data Science Courses

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Google has chosen Mount Saint Mary's University as a partner for its Applied Computing Series, which offers introductory courses on programming and data science. The Mount is one of only 11 universities selected by Google for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Applied Computing Series is a curriculum and platform created by Google to introduce students to computer and data sciences. The curriculum will be provided at no cost to MSMU and other select universities, specifically those with a high percentage of women and minorities, who are historically underrepresented in the computer science field.

"Google is an ideal partner for Mount Saint Mary's in our effort to educate and empower women in STEM programs," said Irma Ravkic, PhD, assistant professor of computer science. "The Applied Computing Series aligns with the Mount's vision for a new computer science major and expanded minor. We look forward to offering our students the opportunity to learn from this hands-on, collaborative program."

The two semester-long courses will be offered beginning in the 2019-2020 academic year, with instruction led by Dr. Ravkic. After completing the two courses Mount students will have the opportunity to apply for Google's Machine Learning Intensive 10-week summer course in 2020.

About Mount Saint Mary's University

Mount Saint Mary's is the only women's university in Los Angeles and one of the most diverse in the nation. The University is known nationally for its research on gender equity, its innovative health and science programs, and its commitment to community service. As a leading liberal arts institution, Mount Saint Mary's provides year-round, flexible and online programs at the undergraduate and graduate level. Weekend, evening and graduate programs are offered to both women and men. Mount alums are engaged, active, global citizens who use their knowledge and skills to better themselves, their communities and the world.

msmu.edu

Applied Computing series

https://edu.google.com/computer-science/applied-computing-series/index.html

