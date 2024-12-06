Mount Sinai Hospital to Host Sixth International Prostate Cancer Symposium and World Congress of Urologic Oncology

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, Mount Sinai Hospital's Department of Urology, under the leadership of Ash Tewari, MBBS, MCh, FRCS (Hon.), DSc (Hon.), System Chair of Urology at Mount Sinai, invites you to the Sixth International Prostate Cancer Symposium and World Congress of Urologic Oncology—a four-day event that promises to be a landmark gathering for urology and robotic surgery professionals worldwide.

From December 11-14, 2024, leading experts and innovators will convene at Mount Sinai Hospital to explore groundbreaking advancements in research, clinical practices, and surgical techniques. This program offers an unparalleled opportunity for education, collaboration, and innovation in the ever-evolving field of urologic oncology.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic lineup that includes:

Breakthrough sessions covering Prostate, Kidney, and Bladder Cancer, presenting the latest in research and clinical innovation.

Live 3D surgical videos, providing immersive, real-time demonstrations of cutting-edge robotic techniques.

Fireside chats addressing men's health and wellness, offering valuable insights into patient care.

Hands-on training in the Simulation Lab, where selected participants will gain practical experience in robotic surgery.

Over 100 global leaders in urologic oncology will share their expertise, including:

Dr. Gregg L. Semenza , Nobel Laureate renowned for his groundbreaking research.

Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and oncologist.

This year's symposium is more than an educational event; it's a chance to connect with top professionals, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and experience cutting-edge technology. From live surgical demonstrations to holographic presentations by international experts, the program is designed to push the boundaries of urology and robotic surgery.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a global gathering of thought leaders and innovators. Register now to secure your place at this extraordinary event.

For additional details and registration, visit: https://mountsinaiurologycme.com

To relive the excitement, check out highlights from last year's symposium: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRbrhe5kQ-c

Join us at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City this December as we shape the future of urology and robotic surgery!

