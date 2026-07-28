Mount Sinai Medical Center Among First in the Nation to Bring Ambient AI to Nurses

After an early rollout with its physicians, Mount Sinai is bringing the ambient documentation tool to its inpatient nurses so they can spend less time on the screen and more time with patients.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center announced that Chart with Art, an AI-powered documentation tool, is now available to its inpatient nurses, making it the first health system in Florida and the fourth in the nation to extend the technology to nursing staff. The tool, developed by Epic, the company behind Mount Sinai's electronic health record and MyChart patient portal, has already been in use by the medical center's physicians.

Using a simple recording, Chart with Art turns a free-flowing conversation into the clinical documentation that guides a patient's care plan. The tool works in both English and Spanish, a meaningful distinction in a community where more than 30 percent of Mount Sinai's patients speak Spanish as their primary language. It lets patients and families speak however they feel comfortable while the technology works in the background. That frees more of a nurse's time, including some of the most sensitive conversations in care, for human connection.

"Our nurses came into this profession to care for people. Chart with Art lets them step out from behind the keyboard and be fully present at the bedside. That presence is where care begins and giving more time back to our nurses is why Chart with Art was implemented," said Wendy Stuart, Chief Nursing Officer at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

This is the first week Chart with Art is available to inpatient nurses, who are beginning a gradual rollout across the medical center.

"Patients should know we held this technology to the same standard we hold ourselves to. Our own physicians used Chart with Art and confirmed it before we brought it to the bedside, and nothing enters a patient's record until a clinician reviews and approves it. It safeguards the trust at the center of every visit, and that is good for the patient and good for us," said Dr. Alon Weizer, Chief Medical Officer at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Over the past several months, Mount Sinai physicians have worked directly with Epic to refine how the technology performs in real clinical settings. In that time, participating physicians have reduced the time they spend in the chart per encounter by nearly 30 percent, along with the documentation they complete after hours. That evidence is what gave Mount Sinai the confidence to bring Chart with Art to its nurses.

"Mount Sinai is one of the first to bring Chart with Art to the bedside, and their nurses helped us get it right—capturing more of what their shifts involve as it happens," said Corey Miller, Vice President of Research and Development at Epic. "With their physicians expanding their use too, more of the care team can stay engaged with the patient rather than the documentation."

"We did not rush this. Our physicians spent months working side by side with Epic's on-site team to prove the technology in our own clinical settings. That rigor is why our nurses and physicians can trust what Chart with Art does, and that trust is what makes it genuinely useful at the bedside," said Tom Gillette, Chief Information Officer at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Patients receiving care at Mount Sinai facilities will be informed when Chart with Art is in use and can decline at any time. The tool does not replace clinical judgment, and every entry is reviewed and confirmed by the nurse or provider before it enters the patient's medical record.

For Mount Sinai, Chart with Art reflects a deliberate, governed approach to artificial intelligence. The medical center reviews every AI tool it adopts against a clear standard. Does it make care safer, more personal, or more accessible? Chart with Art clears that bar, returning to clinicians the undivided attention that technology has too often taken from the exam room.

About Mount Sinai Medical Center

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers ten convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and four specialty care offices in Monroe County.

SOURCE Mount Sinai Medical Center