Healthgrades Names Mount Sinai Medical Center One of America's 100 Best Hospitals

Hospital also recognized as America's 250 Best Hospitals for the seventh consecutive year (2020–2026)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center announced today that it is one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for 2026, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects Mount Sinai's commitment to exceptional patient care and places the organization in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance. Mount Sinai also earned America's 250 Best Hospitals recognition for the seventh year in a row (2020–2026).

In addition to this recognition for overall clinical care, Mount Sinai is the recipient of numerous accolades related to its outstanding performance in key service areas, including stroke and neurosciences, cardiac care, pulmonary care, and gastrointestinal care and surgery. These achievements highlight the organization's dedication to clinical excellence and place Mount Sinai among the upper echelon of hospitals nationwide.

"This honor reflects the everyday work of extraordinary teams," said Gino R. Santorio, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. "From the ED to the ICU to our specialty programs, our physicians, nurses, and staff are aligned on one standard—exceptional outcomes and compassionate care for the South Florida community."

Mount Sinai's achievements are based exclusively on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the top hospitals for 2026, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Healthgrades' annual analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation's highest- and lowest-achieving hospitals, making it increasingly important to seek care at a top-rated facility. In fact, from 2021–2023, patients treated at one of America's 100 Best Hospitals had a 28.1% lower risk of dying than if they were treated at hospitals that did not receive the award.*

"As one of America's 100 Best Hospitals, Mount Sinai Medical Center is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide," said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. "Healthgrades commends Mount Sinai for their ongoing leadership and commitment to providing the best possible care for all patients in South Florida."

As care variation grows, consumers must find and select a top-rated hospital to maximize their chances of a successful outcome. Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for guidance on how to find best-in-class care in 2026, with additional resources on how Healthgrades rates hospitals and why hospital quality matters available here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2026 America's Best Hospital Awards Methodology.

About Mount Sinai Medical Center

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers ten convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and four specialty care offices in Monroe County.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central and Bezzy, which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.

SOURCE Mount Sinai Medical Center