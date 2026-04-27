Mount Sinai Medical Center Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting of the Irma and Norman Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Senator Rick Scott, and philanthropist Norman Braman join Mount Sinai leadership to mark the opening of South Florida's newest destination for advanced, comprehensive cancer care

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center today celebrated the ribbon-cutting of the Irma and Norman Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center, a 216,000-square-foot, five-story building that more than triples the medical center's cancer care capacity and establishes one of the most advanced comprehensive cancer centers in the southeastern United States.

A ceremony held at the new center brought together Mount Sinai President and CEO Gino R. Santorio; Dr. Steven Hochwald, Director of the Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center and Chief of Surgical Oncology; philanthropist Norman Braman; U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio; and U.S. Senator Rick Scott, alongside city officials, medical center trustees, and Mount Sinai medical leadership. The event marked one of the most significant milestones in Mount Sinai's 75-year history.

The new center opens as cancer rates in South Florida are projected to rise more than 12 percent by the end of the decade. Mount Sinai, recently named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for 2026 by Healthgrades and ranked in the top 2 percent of hospitals nationwide, designed the facility to meet that growing need by consolidating advanced diagnostics, precision treatment, clinical research, and whole-person supportive care under one roof on its Miami Beach campus.

"This center is the realization of a promise we made to bring world-class cancer care to this community," said Gino R. Santorio, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. "None of this happens without strong civic partnership, generous donors, a dedicated Board of Trustees, and an expert medical staff who believe in our mission. We thank Mayor Steven Meiner and our city and county officials for their continued support. Every decision behind this building was made with one purpose: to deliver care without compromise."

Key expansions include 39 infusion bays, 56 physician exam rooms, two advanced linear accelerators with capacity for a third, and a fully integrated diagnostic imaging suite. The center also houses an expanded Breast Center, the RAD Center for Cancer Genetics, dedicated clinical research space, and a full spectrum of supportive care services for patients and families.

Built for long-term resilience on the coast of Biscayne Bay, the center is engineered to withstand hurricane-force winds up to 175 mph, with a first-floor elevation raised more than six feet above the seawall to ensure uninterrupted cancer care in one of the nation's most climate-vulnerable regions. Infusion bays and patient areas overlook the water, reflecting a healing environment designed to reduce stress and support recovery alongside clinical excellence.

"We set out to build something that changes what a cancer diagnosis means in this community," said Norman Braman. "What Mount Sinai has built does exactly that: true clinical excellence, expanded access, and a level of care this region has never had before."

"As someone who was born and raised in Miami, I know how deeply our community cares about taking care of its own. Norman and Irma Braman personify the benevolent heart and leadership needed for our communities to excel," said U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio. "Mount Sinai has been a pillar of the community for over 75 years, and this new cancer center is a testament to its continued commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to South Florida's families."

"I am thrilled to celebrate the opening of the Irma and Norman Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center. This world-class facility in South Florida will provide patients with innovative technologies and increased capacity for treatments. Irma and Norman are great friends to me and my wife and their charitable work across our state has transformed so many lives. Norman has spent years creating many jobs in our state and was a critical part of Florida's economic revival when I was governor," Senator Scott said. "Cancer doesn't discriminate and it's a blessing to have such a great facility here to help Floridians during some of the most difficult times of their lives. I am grateful for Mount Sinai's relentless push for constant innovation and improvement—building on its 75-year legacy and commitment to the best possible care for people fighting a truly terrible disease."

Mount Sinai will deliver care through a multidisciplinary model that coordinates treatment teams around each patient's individualized plan. The investment reinforces the medical center's role as the largest independent, not-for-profit teaching hospital in the state of Florida, supporting job creation, medical education, and research across South Florida and the Florida Keys.

The Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center opens to patients on May 4. To learn more about services, specialties, and physician recruitment, visit msmc.com/comprehensive-cancer-center.

About Mount Sinai Medical Center

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers ten convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and four specialty care offices in Monroe County.

SOURCE Mount Sinai Medical Center