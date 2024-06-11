Mount Sinai Medical Center Selects HealthSnap Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management Platform to Support Chronic Disease Management Programs

The partnership launches full-service RPM and CCM for chronic condition management with plans to expand across 13 Mount Sinai locations and serve up to 10,000 patients across South Florida.

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSnap , a leading virtual care management platform, and Mount Sinai Medical Center , the largest private, independent not-for-profit teaching hospital in Florida, today announced a new Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) partnership. The partnership launched in March 2024 with Remote Patient Monitoring, and is currently live at three Mount Sinai locations, with plans to expand to 13 South Florida locations by year-end.

With this partnership, Mount Sinai plans to continue expanding their in-house CCM program to bring the service offering to their Medicare patient population at scale. The CCM partnership is anticipated to go live in July across Mount Sinai Primary Care. Both the RPM and CCM programs are expected to support more than 4,000 patient lives by the end of this year, with plans to reach up to 10,000 patients living with chronic conditions over time.

"Mount Sinai Primary Care is committed to delivering care that is accessible, comprehensive, and evidence-based, with a patient-centric approach," said Dr. Clifford Medina, MD, Chief of General Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center. "HealthSnap's extensive clinical resources, innovative platform, and proven patient outcomes enable us to provide proactive chronic condition care at scale across our entire primary care patient population."

HealthSnap is powering a new paradigm in chronic condition management, enabling care teams to proactively manage such conditions, helping patients stay connected to their care teams between clinic visits, and significantly improving patient outcomes . Mount Sinai's new HealthSnap-powered RPM and CCM programs will support patients with hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure, COPD, asthma, obesity, and osteoporosis, with plans to extend support to additional conditions and acuities in the future. At present, EPIC integration has already been completed, providing Mount Sinai clinicians with a centralized platform to gather, analyze, and act on patient data, as well as to efficiently file claims.

"We designed HealthSnap as a fully integrated virtual care management platform that is able to serve the largest health systems in the nation – from clinical resources to HITRUST certification to EPIC integration, it is a priority for us to remove the friction from scaling RPM & CCM programs that can benefit so many people living with chronic conditions," said Samson Magid, Co-Founder & CEO of HealthSnap. "Mount Sinai is a great example of an organization that serves a diverse patient population with multiple locations across the state, and we are looking forward to growing our partnership."

ABOUT MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers nine convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and three specialty care offices and a primary care office in Monroe County. For more information on Mount Sinai Medical Center, visit msmc.com or call 305.674.CARE (2273).

ABOUT HEALTHSNAP

HealthSnap is an integrated virtual care management platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, patented billing tools, population analytics – and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely. Visit www.healthsnap.io or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

HealthSnap Media Contact:

Sunny Ghia

[email protected]

(888) 780-1872 Ext. 701

SOURCE HealthSnap