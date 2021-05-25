Mount Sinai South Nassau Selects AcuityPlus from Harris OnPoint to Deliver High Quality Patient-Centered Care

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris OnPoint business unit of Harris Computer welcomes Mount Sinai South Nassau as a new AcuityPlus partner. As a facility that has established a tradition of excellence in the delivery of patient-centered, compassionate care built on intuitive alignment and deployment of their nursing staff, Harris OnPoint is thrilled to support this continuous improvement organization in their goal of raising this standard, to the next level with the implementation of AcuityPlus.

Mount Sinai South Nassau

According to Karen Mellin, Executive Vice President, Harris OnPoint, "We are excited about having Mount Sinai South Nassau join the Harris OnPoint family and are looking forward to helping them utilize AcuityPlus to reach their goals of exemplary patient care."

Through this partnership, Mount Sinai South Nassau looks to AcuityPlus to provide it's evidence-based methodologies, which have been mapped and integrated into their system, to ensure the quantity of care (acuity) and type of care (complexity) are tailored to the needs of each patient. Eliminating duplication in data entry, balancing workload for nursing staff, and objectively classifying patients will decrease cognitive stacking for RNs, improve data validity and enhance documentation, thereby ensuring the best outcome for their patients. The system will enable nurses to provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place, at the right cost.

"AcuityPlus inpatient methodology combined with the emergency department module will provide us both acuity and complexity of care measures for every patient," says Stacey Conklin, RN, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services, Mount Sinai South Nassau. "This real-time data and information will empower us to deliver high quality patient-centered care that raises staff satisfaction, ensures appropriate length of stay, enhances bed management and results in optimal patient satisfaction, outcomes, and cost."

If you find that you are facing similar challenges at your facility, or would like to learn more about how an acuity-based staffing solution could help manage staff and improve patient outcomes, while staying within budget, Harris OnPoint invites you to schedule a demonstration with one of our product experts to discuss how AcuityPlus can address your needs.

ABOUT ACUITYPLUS

AcuityPlus, an acuity-based staffing solution of Harris OnPoint, provides the information needed (through evidence-based workload measurement methodologies) to make sound staffing, budgeting, and patient care decisions, helping to improve patient care and increase nurse satisfaction, while effectively managing cost.

ABOUT HARRIS ONPOINT

Harris OnPoint, a business unit of Harris Computer, delivers elite and innovative software solutions that solve real client problems in the ever-changing world of healthcare. Through our vendor-agnostic solutions, we use technology to bridge gaps in communication, workflows, connectivity, safety, and efficiency; helping healthcare organizations optimize their time for what's most important – patient care.

ABOUT MOUNT SINAI SOUTH NASSAU

The Long Island flagship hospital of the Mount Sinai Health System, Mount Sinai South Nassau is designated as a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for outstanding nursing care. Mount Sinai South Nassau is one of the region's largest hospitals, with 455 beds, more than 900 physicians and 3,500 employees. Located in Oceanside, NY, the hospital is an acute-care, not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides state-of-the-art care in cardiac, oncologic, orthopedic, bariatric, pain management, mental health and emergency services. It also operates the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County verified by the American College of Surgeons as well as Long Island's only free-standing, 9-1-1 receiving Emergency Department, which is based in Long Beach.

Media Contact

Karen Cyr

Harris OnPoint

(706) 402-2439

[email protected]

SOURCE Harris OnPoint

