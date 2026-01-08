Mount St. Mary's Professor Philip Ravita and Ravita Jazz Earn 2026 Wammie Award Nominations for Acclaimed Album Alice Blue

The Mount proudly celebrates the continued success of Dr. Philip Ravita, whose ensemble Ravita Jazz has earned regional acclaim and multiple Wammie Award nominations for its album Alice Blue.

EMMITSBURG, Md., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount St. Mary's University is proud to recognize Philip Ravita, DMA, lecturer in the department of visual and performing arts, whose ensemble Ravita Jazz has received regional recognition following the release of its acclaimed album, Alice Blue. The group has been nominated for three 2026 Washington Area Music Awards (Wammies), honoring outstanding achievement in jazz music.

Ravita Jazz ensemble

Released in May 2025, Alice Blue has been met with strong critical response and commercial success, earning positive reviews and chart attention within the jazz community. The album showcases Ravita Jazz's refined ensemble sound and reflects years of collaboration among its members, combining expressive compositions with a modern jazz sensibility.

Ravita Jazz has performed in its current configuration for more than six years. Ravita formed long-standing musical partnerships with drummer Nuc Vega and pianist Greg Small while studying at the University of Maryland, College Park School of Music, and later welcomed vocalist Deirdre Jennings, also a UMCP graduate. The ensemble also includes percussionist Mark Leppo, the drum and percussion instructor at the Mount. The group's shared musical background and commitment to artistic growth have shaped the distinctive sound heard throughout Alice Blue.

"It was great to get into the studio and do this project," said Ravita. "We set out to make a strong record with music we truly enjoy performing. We did not anticipate the level of response it would receive."

The ensemble's success has resulted in Wammie nominations for Best Album (Alice Blue), Best Group (Ravita Jazz), and Best Song ("Broken Light"). The Washington Area Music Awards, now in their 37th year, celebrate musical excellence throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region.

Public voting for the 2026 Wammie Awards is open from December 15, 2025, through January 15, 2026, via the official awards platform at wammiesdc.awardsplatform.com.

Alice Blue is available on Apple Music and other major streaming platforms.

Mount St. Mary's University applauds Ravita for his continued artistic accomplishments and for bringing national and regional distinction to the University through his creative scholarship and professional leadership in the arts.

