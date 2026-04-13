Mount St. Mary's University Named a 2025-2026 College of Distinction

National guide honors institutions with a student-centered approach to undergraduate education

EMMITSBURG, Md., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a higher education landscape often dominated by rankings and test scores, Mount St. Mary's University has been recognized for what truly matters: a transformative undergraduate experience. For the 2025-2026 academic year, Mount St. Mary's has been named a College of Distinction, a prestigious designation awarded to schools whose commitment to engaged, experiential education sets them apart.

"Mount St. Mary's University is honored to be selected as a College of Distinction. We're proud of the incredible outcomes, experiential opportunities, lifelong friendships, and ethical courage our small, close-knit campus provides graduates," said Mount St. Mary's President Jerry Joyce, Ph.D. "My hope is that this designation helps more prospective students discover the Mount and all we have to offer."

This recognition is based on Colleges of Distinction's unique evaluating criteria known as the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. Through extensive research and interviews, Colleges of Distinction identifies institutions that make a meaningful impact on students' lives, not just ones that fight their way to the top of rankings lists.

"Mount St. Mary's has crafted a campus culture where students are empowered to take ownership of their learning," said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction. "Its programs reflect the kind of innovation and intentionality that prepare students for life after graduation."

Unlike rankings that focus on prestige-driven metrics, Colleges of Distinction highlights schools that champion educational impact. That includes everything from first-year seminars and collaborative projects to undergraduate research, global learning, and internships. Mount St. Mary's inclusion is a result of its commitment to these high-impact practices and the personalized support it offers students throughout their college journey.

"We've never believed in ranking schools," Schritter continued. "Our goal is to celebrate institutions that help students find their place, their purpose, and their potential. Mount St. Mary's stands out for creating an environment where students thrive not just academically, but as whole people."

To view Mount St. Mary's profile or learn more about its programs, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to recognizing schools across the United States for their exceptional contributions to higher education. Member institutions within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their unwavering focus on providing an outstanding undergraduate experience. Their website offers dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and valuable resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information and to discover how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

SOURCE Mount St. Mary's University