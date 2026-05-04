Mount St. Mary's Innovation Legacy Advances as Elos Thermal Joins Nufabrx

EMMITSBURG, Md., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount St. Mary's University is proud to celebrate the continued success of innovation led by Thunlwyn Garcia, C'23 and Anthony Milazzo, C'24 with the recent acquisition of Elos Thermal by Nufabrx, a leader in textile-based therapeutic technology. The milestone highlights how ideas developed through the Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship can grow beyond campus and reach broader commercial markets.

Elos Thermal, whose patented technology was developed by student entrepreneurs during their time studying at Mount St. Mary's University, created temperature-regulating insole products designed to improve comfort, performance and recovery. Built on a controlled heat delivery platform, the company created products with applications for athletes, active consumers and individuals seeking everyday foot support.

Through the acquisition, Elos Thermal's patented insole platform will now operate under Nufabrx Holdings, where it is expected to expand into new healthcare, sports recovery and footcare channels. The move demonstrates how university-supported innovation can progress from concept development and early-stage entrepreneurship into strategic growth opportunities with established industry partners.

The Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship remains committed to helping students and alumni transform ideas into impactful ventures through mentorship, experiential learning and real-world business development opportunities. Success stories like Elos Thermal reflect the center's mission of fostering creative problem-solving, innovation and entrepreneurship that can create value far beyond the classroom.

About the Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship

The Palmieri Center for Entrepreneurship is an innovative student resource that provides skill building, mentorship and real-world experiences vital to creative critical thinking. Building on the Mount's liberal arts core, the center's experiential learning program helps students identify problems, generate ideas and create practical solutions—whether launching a new venture, solving challenges that drive positive change or collaborating to achieve high-impact, team-driven results.

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university located near the Catoctin Mountain in historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second-largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate programs.

SOURCE Mount St. Mary's University