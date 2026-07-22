Mount St. Mary's honored as one of the most transfer-friendly colleges in the nation

Phi Theta Kappa has named the Mount as one of nation's leaders in transfer student success on the 2026 Transfer Honor Roll.

EMMITSBURG, Md., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount St. Mary's University has been listed on Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society's 2026 Transfer Honor Roll, which recognizes institutions that have demonstrated exceptional success in creating pathways that help community college transfer students earn bachelor's degrees.

This honor marks the fourth year in a row that the Mount has been featured on the Honor Roll list. This year, the Mount was one of 275 four-year colleges and universities nationwide to make the list.

"We are honored to be recognized by Phi Theta Kappa for this achievement and will continue to support pathways for transfer students," Brandon Rockwell, associate director of admissions said.

According to PTK, the Transfer Honor Roll evaluates institutions on five dimensions that matter most to community college transfer student success, including campus friendliness, financial aid, acceptance of transfer credits, campus life, and success rates for transfer students.

For more information about the Mount's transfer program, visit msmary.edu/transfer.

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university located in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus for adult students in Frederick, Maryland's second-largest city. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 25 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs.

SOURCE Mount St. Mary's University