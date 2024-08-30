Mount to Coast™ Targets Overuse Injuries in Long-Distance Running, Debuts Revolutionary Stability Technology in New P1 Shoe Model

The third shoe in its innovative lineup leverages new biomechanics research asserting forefoot abduction as the most critical injury risk factor as opposed to heel eversion

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mount to Coast ™, the first performance shoe brand to specialize in long-distance running, launched its third shoe, the P1, to complement its unique product offerings designed for high-mileage pursuits. The P1, which signifies "protection", features Mount to Coast's 3D Archrail, a forefoot support structure designed specifically to achieve better foot balance and address overpronation. Born in Mount to Coast's Run Research Lab, the revolutionary technology was informed by biomechanics research providing new insights into the correlation between overuse injuries and stability.

"Supporting the human body as it pushes beyond physical and mental limitations – 50, 60, 100 and more miles – requires a design ethos that is willing to challenge technological barriers," said Yeti Zhang, Head of Product. "The technology in our P1 shoe is the result of inviting biomechanics experts and academics at the forefront of injury prevention into our innovation process, allowing hard data to dominate our design direction. The result is a new support structure embedded into a durable and comfortable performance shoe that will keep runners, especially those who excessively pronate, running safer and longer."

For decades, biomechanical studies have identified overpronation as a key factor of overuse running injuries. To address overpronation, most stability shoes on the market incorporate rigid support modules on the medial side of the rearfoot and under the arch to control heel eversion and improve rearfoot stability. Mount to Coast's new research findings illustrate that forefoot abduction, as opposed to heel eversion, is the most critical injury risk factor since it is the area of the foot that spends the most time in contact with the ground, experiences higher peak pressure, and undergoes the greatest range of motion.

Through these findings, Mount to Coast developed its 3D Archrail, a flexible structure tapering from the medial to the lateral side of the forefoot. Used as the foundation of the P1 shoe, the 3D Archrail helps to support runners' foot, ankle, knee, hip and back health by significantly reducing peak forefoot abduction angles.

Mount to Coast also found that its 3D Archrail activates the abductor hallucis muscle, which is considered to be a dynamic elevator of the foot arch. Strengthening this muscle can positively impact foot balance.

In addition to the 3D Archrail, the P1 also improves stability through an adjustable wrapping system offering optional lockdown lacing in the midfoot, and a removable dual-zone insole providing arch support and heel stability. Key technologies found in Mount to Coast's first two shoe models, the R1 and S1, are also embedded into the newest installment, including:

LightCELL – midsole base material that enhances advanced supercritical foaming technology with pure nitrogen, making it 50 percent lighter than EVA and providing 45 percent more energy return

GOFLOW – cutting-edge midsole geometry based on biomechanical research to optimize running stride from heel to toe

The P1 (MSRP $160) weighs 9.9 oz / 280 g in a mens' size nine with a stack height of 37 mm in the heel and 27 mm at the toe, and a drop of 10 mm. In addition to Mount to Coast's first two shoe models - the R1 and the S1 - the P1 will be available for purchase today on Mount to Coast's official website.

To browse Mount to Coast's new products or learn more about the brand's Run Research Lab and its proprietary technology, please visit mounttocoast.com .

About Mount to Coast™

Mount to Coast is a technical footwear brand specializing in long-distance running and biomechanics research to challenge the limits of ultrarunning. Founded for athletes who transcend distance, Mount to Coast integrates innovative materials inspired by various industries to engineer footwear offering exceptional comfort, support, energy return and durability. Its first two models – the R1 and S1 – crafted with insights from Mount to Coast's Run Research Lab , are award winning, record-breaking shoes, vigorously tested in highly challenging races and evaluated by elite athletes.

