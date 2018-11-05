Mount Union Announces Four Concentrations for Online M.Ed.

ALLIANCE, Ohio, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Mount Union is pleased to announce that the Institutional Actions Committee of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has granted approval of a fully-online Master of Education (M.Ed.) program with concentrations in athletic coaching, curriculum and instruction, educational leadership and Ohio principal licensure. Mount Union is now accepting applications for the programs for May 2019, August 2019 and January 2020 starts.

"Mount Union initially launched its online educational leadership program in 2009 as a Master of Arts degree," said Dr. Melissa Askren-Edgehouse, chair of the Department of Education. "This recent nod from the HLC will allow the institution to transition to the M.Ed., a more recognizable practitioner's degree, with four concentrations. The revised degree will continue to serve the expanding needs of P-12 educators while remaining committed to an online degree that is rooted in a rich institutional history of educator preparation and athletic coaching leadership."

As a result of this degree restructuring, the University will launch two new concentrations – athletic coaching and curriculum and instruction – both of which require 30 credit hours.

The new concentration in athletic coaching is for professionals pursuing careers in athletic coaching at all levels. The offering leverages the institution's leadership in sports-related academic disciplines and ongoing success in intercollegiate athletics. This success, coupled with its track record for producing top-notch coaches at all levels of organized athletics, has established Mount Union as a leader among NCAA institutions.

Teachers seeking to make an impact through the further study of pedagogy and development of their skills in the design, delivery and assessment of lessons, units and programs may find that the new concentration in curriculum and instruction is a good fit for their educational goals.

Two additional concentrations – educational leadership and Ohio principal licensure – are successors to the institution's M.A. in educational leadership.

The educational leadership concentration, which also requires 30 hours of coursework, focuses on building strong leaders for districts throughout the nation. This concentration does not necessarily lead to teacher or principal licensure, as state requirements vary. The program does, however, prepare graduates to serve as able leaders in educational settings in roles such as program administrators, teacher leaders, distance learning coordinators and district administrators.

The Ohio principal licensure concentration, on the other hand, is geared specifically toward educational professionals seeking the Ohio Principal License. Upon earning a M.Ed. degree in this 36-credit hour program, graduates with two years of successful teaching experience will have met Ohio's master's degree and principal preparation program requirements. They can then sit for the Ohio Assessment for Educators licensure exam, and upon successful completion, will earn the Ohio Principal License.

"Mount Union's M.Ed. degree features a relevant, robust, and engaging curriculum based on the latest licensure requirements," said Dr. Jeffrey Breese, vice president for academic affairs. "These graduate program offerings expand the institution's offerings in the discipline to better meet the emerging needs of today's teachers."

With flexibility and convenience at the core, the fully-online degree is structured for busy adults who want to take the next step in their careers.

"At Mount Union, we understand and appreciate the struggle involved in balancing home, work, and studies," said Dr. Mandy Capel, director of the M.Ed. program. "Our online program allows today's busy teaching professionals to advance their education while still managing the responsibilities of work and home, all without sacrificing the personalized attention that is a hallmark of the Mount Union experience."

Visit mountunion.edu/umu-med-olp for more information on the Mount Union's new M.Ed. degree and its four concentrations.

