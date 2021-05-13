Mount Union Breaks Ground on Expansion for Business, Engineering Facilities

ALLIANCE, Ohio, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Mount Union held a groundbreaking on Monday, May 10 to signify the beginning of an approximately 7,000-square-foot expansion to Oak Hall, which houses programs in the University's Department of Business and School of Engineering.

Mount Union's programs in business and engineering continue to grow, with more than 550 undergraduate students majoring in programs offered by the two schools. An additional 115 students are currently pursuing minors in a business-related field.

"We are in need of additional space to house our developing programs," said Dr. Chad Korach, associate professor of mechanical engineering and director of the School of Engineering.

Through the generosity of The Deuble Foundation, The Hoover Foundation, the Stark Community Foundation, the Timken Foundation of Canton and loyal Mount Union alumni and friends, this project has become an exciting reality.

"We are extremely grateful for the partnerships we have developed with each of the foundations," said Greg King, vice president for university advancement. "Their support has created the opportunity for our students to learn and grow in another state-of-the art facility that will provide real-world learning experiences and preparation for career success."

The physical proximity of the business and engineering programs in Oak Hall is part of the strategy to foster connections between the two departments. To accommodate expected growth and maintain synergy between these two programs, a two-fold plan is in place and made possible through the generosity of local foundations, corporations and alumni.

First, Tolerton and Hood Hall, which connects to Oak Hall, was renovated to create engineering labs, classrooms and offices. Several business classrooms and seminar rooms in Oak Hall have also been updated with new equipment and software. The second phase, which broke ground Monday, will provide needed space for a business classroom suite, collaboration area and state-of-the-art engineering design studio-fabrication lab.

Mount Union is working with Hammond Construction of Canton, Ohio to complete the project.

SOURCE University of Mount Union

Related Links

http://www.mountunion.edu

