Mount Union Introduces New In-Demand Risk Management and Insurance Program

ALLIANCE, Ohio, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Mount Union is proud to announce its program in risk management and insurance that has been added to its academic offering. The program is housed in its Department of Business, which is accredited through the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).

The risk management and insurance program fulfills the demand in Ohio and across the nation for more experienced professionals in the insurance industry. It is estimated that 29,000 new employees in the field will be needed in the state of Ohio alone by 2024, and nearly half of those will require a bachelor's degree. Mount Union is the first private institution in Northeast Ohio to offer this in-demand program.

Linda Ruse, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication from John Carroll University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Akron School of Law, has been named director of the program. She comes to Mount Union with in-depth experience as an insurance professional, following 32 years at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and serving as an adjunct faculty member at Kent State University.

"The Department of Business is pleased to add the risk management and insurance program to its offerings," said Dr. E. Anne Christo-Baker, professor and chair of the department. "The risk management and insurance program will equip students with skills, which are important for protecting the financial stability of individuals and families as well as businesses. It is designed to prepare students for careers in risk management, insurance, financial services and government agencies that require quantitative and qualitative skills for risk assessment."

To learn more about Mount Union's risk management and insurance program, visit mountunion.edu/rmi.

About the University of Mount Union

The University of Mount Union, founded in 1846, is a four-year, private institution grounded in the liberal arts tradition. The University is located in Alliance, OH, 80 miles of both Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Mount Union offers an array of broad-based and career-specific undergraduate and graduate programs to its 2,300 students who experience outstanding opportunities for success after graduation. The University is committed to providing a student-centered approach and an exceptional educational experience. For more information, visit mountunion.edu.

SOURCE University of Mount Union

Related Links

https://www.mountunion.edu

