Mount Vernon Dental Smiles Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

Mount Vernon Dental Smiles

19 Jan, 2024, 17:00 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Vernon Dental Smiles ("Mount Vernon") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain patients.

On August 24, 2023, Mount Vernon discovered that we had inadvertently attached an Excel spreadsheet containing limited patient information to a patient email communication. On that same day, Mount Vernon attempted to claw back the emails but was unable to do so and immediately notified the patients/recipients of the error and requested that the original email be deleted immediately. Please note that Mount Vernon has no evidence of the misuse or attempted misuse of any potentially impacted information.

Mount Vernon is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. The potentially affected information varied by individual but may include the following: name, date of birth, gender, physical and email addresses, telephone number, dates of service, health insurance plan name and deductible information, patient identification number, and provider name. On January 19, 2024, Mount Vernon provided written notification of the incident via United States mail to impacted individuals.

Mount Vernon has implemented additional measures to minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

Mount Vernon has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am9pm EST and can be reached at 1-800-939-4170.

Mount Vernon is located at 8101 Hinson Farm Rd. Alexandria, VA 22306.

