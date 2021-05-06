Mountain America and the Utah Jazz "Pass it Along" to Canines With a Cause to Support Veterans

Canines With a Cause is an animal-assisted therapy, dog training program that pairs veterans suffering from PTSD and TBI with animal companions. By providing well-trained companions, Canines With a Cause enables veterans to overcome psychological disabilities and gain independence.

"Canines With a Cause is honored to be recognized for our service to Utah Veterans and the dogs who support them," says Cathy King, executive director at Canines With a Cause. "We would like to thank Mountain America Credit Union, the Utah Jazz and all of our supporters in the community."

During the May 3 Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs game, Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union, presented a $5,000 check to Canines With a Cause.

"Mountain America is pleased to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders and traumatic brain injuries on the path towards healing and growth," says Nielsen. "By providing well-trained service dogs, Canines With a Cause helps veterans overcome significant emotional and physical challenges, giving them the support and confidence needed to move forward."

This season, Mountain America awarded five local charitable organizations with a $5,000 donation and recognition during a Jazz television broadcast. Since its inception in 2013, the Pass it Along program has awarded more than $200,000 to over 40 deserving local charities throughout Utah. Previous recipients this season include Dyslexia Center of Utah, YWCA Utah, Wasatch Adaptive Sports and Utah Girls Love You.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

