Mountain America and the Utah Jazz "Pass it Along" to The Adoption Exchange

The Utah office of The Adoption Exchange is dedicated to helping waiting children in Utah find safe, loving, and permanent homes. The agency also assists adoptive families by providing resource information and referrals, support, advocacy, and education.

"The Adoption Exchange is so thankful to the Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union for supporting the many children waiting in Utah's foster care system for an adoptive home," says Lindsay Kaeding, Utah director of development at The Adoption Exchange. "Without the generous support of many community partners, The Adoption Exchange could not fulfill its vision of all children in loving and safe families."

The Adoption Exchange received tickets to February 22, 2020, Utah Jazz game against the Houston Rockets, where representatives from Mountain America and the Jazz presented a $5,000 check to The Adoption Exchange.

"Mountain America is honored to help local children find caring and nurturing homes through our support of The Adoption Exchange," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Transitioning children from foster care to permanent homes provides the support and stability needed to succeed in school and overcome emotional and physical challenges."

One winner is announced each month, from November through March 2020, for a total of $25,000 donated to five deserving organizations.

This season's first three "Pass It Along" recipients were USANA Kids Eat, Operation Warm, and Utah Parent Center.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 880,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 16 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. Away from the court, the Jazz are very active in the local community and have assisted a multitude of organizations and worthy causes by way of charitable donations, service and grants through Larry H. Miller Charities. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across seven states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

