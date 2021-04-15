Mountain America and the Utah Jazz’s “Pass it Along” Program Reaches $200,000 in Donations and Earns a CUNA Diamond Award

Many struggling single parents and families need help beyond government assistance to live a better life. Utah Girls Love You (UGLY) helps struggling families bridge the gap by providing resources that go beyond government assistance. UGLY's Closet thrift store located in Pleasant Grove provides funding for UGLY's initiatives and allows community members in need to shop for clothing, household items and other essentials at no cost. UGLY also equips community members with the life skill trainings and education needed to succeed.

"Mountain America is honored to partner with Utah Girls Love You to empower single parents and families in building a better life," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Utah Girls Love You provides community members with everyday essentials and training needed to achieve independence and recognize their full potential."

In 2020, more than 200 community members submitted a Pass it Along nomination. Each season, five charities are selected for a $5,000 donation and in-arena, broadcast and social media exposure. The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) recently recognized the program's unique design and impact by awarding Mountain America with a CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council Diamond Award for the multifaceted category. As the most prestigious credit union annual competition, the Diamond Awards recognize outstanding marketing achievements, with the multifaceted category recognizing credit unions that have taken a creative approach to sponsorships.

To nominate a local charity making a difference in the community, visit utahjazz.com/passitalong. This season's final Pass it Along recipient will be awarded $5,000 during the May 3 Utah Jazz game.

