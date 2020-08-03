Mountain America Awarded Utah's Best of State Statue "BOSS® Award"

The BOSS® is awarded to the most outstanding Medal winner in each division. Within the Business Services division, there were 50 sub-categories, including the financial services category, where Mountain America received the Best of State Medal. The Medals in each category are awarded based on overall quality, excellence, innovation, and creativity of the nominee's products and services and contributions to improving the quality of life in Utah.

"For more than 80 years, Mountain America has been helping individuals and businesses in Utah achieve their financial dreams," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We believe in placing our members and employees first and making the communities we serve a better place to live. We're honored to be recognized by Best of State-Utah for our efforts."

Last year in Utah, Mountain America helped nearly 20,000 members save more than $70 million in interest and offered free financial education to more than 10,000 community members. Mountain America has also supported hundreds of local organizations, providing educational opportunities and scholarships, offering essential care to the underserved populations, and supporting child development to note a few. The Month of Caring program began in the fall of 2019 and provides employees with paid time off to serve in their local communities.

In order for local communities to flourish, businesses need to thrive. Currently, Mountain America is assisting more than 50,000 Utahns to save money and grow their businesses. Mountain America was recently recognized as the #1 credit union lender for the Paycheck Protection Program, allowing Mountain America to help more than 5,800 Utah businesses keep their doors open and retain their current employees during the pandemic. Additionally, Callahan and Associates has ranked Mountain America the #1 credit union lender for the past 16 years, and Mountain America is currently #2 for business deposits for credit unions.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 900,000 members and $10 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com

