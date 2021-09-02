Mountain America Becomes the Exclusive Credit Union of Brigham Young University Athletics

Through this partnership, Mountain America will continue to support the development of student-athletes at BYU and have prominent branding at all home athletic games, including football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball and baseball.

"We are thankful to Mountain America for the significant financial investment it has provided for BYU Athletics and will continue to provide in coming years," says Tom Holmoe, director of athletics at Brigham Young University. "In a time when we've asked Cougar Nation to be all in, Mountain America remains all in. We are so thankful to Mountain America for sticking with us, even through a time of uncertainly in this pandemic, and for their commitment."

Since 2018, Mountain America's BYU football and basketball donation programs have donated nearly $50,000 to the American Red Cross to provide critical care and resources for those impacted by disasters and emergencies. During the 2021-2022 school year, Mountain America will donate $250 for every touchdown and $50 for every 3-point shot made to the American Red Cross.

