Mountain America Celebrates Ten Years of Paying It Forward

In the article, "Prosocial Spending and Happiness: Using Money to Benefit Others Pays Off," the authors argue that while those who have more money may report being happier to some degree, those who spend money on others reported more happiness. Ultimately, it concludes that the act of giving to others has the power to make both the giver and the receiver happier overall.

The idea was simple—help those who are giving to others by recognizing them for making a difference in their communities. And, best of all, those featured in the stories are surprised with $500 cash! Every week for the past decade, Mountain America and KUTV have paid it forward to a unique variety of causes, from animal rescues to quilters to feeding the hungry. So far, the initiative has surprised over 500 individuals and organizations have been shown gratitude with a surprise of $500 cash, giving away over $250,000.

In 2015, Pay it Forward expanded into Idaho. Mountain America partnered with CBS2 News in Boise, and Local8 News in Pocatello. Over the past six years, 140 Pay it Forward segments have been produced in Idaho, giving away over $70,000. In that time, the project has helped a wide assortment of individuals and organizations, such as groups who assist families with children undergoing cancer treatments, suicide prevention, disabled veterans, and more.

"Giving back is an integral part of Mountain America's culture. One good deed can inspire another, and hopefully start a chain of positive events spreading through the community," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "The people we recognized weren't doing these things because they wanted to get something out of it for themselves. They were giving back because it was the right thing to do, and that's why we pay it forward to them. We hope others have been as inspired by these stories of selflessness as we are."

KUTV Producer, Maren Jensen, who has worked on the segments since 2016 adds, "every week, I come away from these stories inspired and wanting to change for the better and I know viewers feel the same way. It is amazing to see people come together in their own way to change the world, whether the effort is big or small."

To nominate someone for a Pay it Forward in Utah, click here.

For Boise and the Treasure Valley, click here.

In Eastern Idaho, click here.

