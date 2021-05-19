Mountain America Center Breaks Ground in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls Auditorium District (IFAD) announced a long-term naming-rights agreement with Mountain America Credit Union back in 2019. Mountain America branding will be visible throughout the facility, with Mountain America Center prominent on the interior and exterior of the building, including a digital marquee sign along the freeway.

"Mountain America is thrilled to break ground on this project and see it come to life," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "The Idaho Falls community will benefit greatly from the ability to host sporting events, conferences, community events and more at this state-of-the-art facility."

Remarks at the May 18 groundbreaking were made by Idaho Governor Brad Little, Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, representatives from Senator Jim Risch and Mike Crapo's offices, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, IFAD Executive Director Rob Spears, IFAD Board Chair Terry Gazdik and Mountain America's VP of Sponsorships and Events Jason Smith.

"IFAD is thrilled to see construction begin on the Mountain America Center and what it will mean for the Idaho Falls community," says Rob Spear, executive director at the Idaho Falls Auditorium District. " Mountain America provided us with the financial momentum needed to move this project forward."

With this partnership, Mountain America plans to host financial education events, providing the local community with greater access to financial education resources. Additionally, Mountain America members will receive promotional benefits for select hosted events and guests will have access to multiple ATMs throughout the venue.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

