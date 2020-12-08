Mountain America Continues its Support of Local Food Banks, Donating Over 50,000 Meals in Arizona, Idaho, and Utah

Feeding America estimates roughly 17 million more Americans are now considered food insecure because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning 54 million Americans currently do not have adequate food. Since March, food banks have experienced increased demand, while fewer donations are coming in due to record grocery store demand. The sharp increase in assistance demand and reduction in grocery store donations has made individual and corporate donations more even more important.

"Mountain America is honored to support the community through this difficult time by donating to local food banks," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "COVID-19 has had a lasting impact on many individuals and families, and we thank the food banks for their commitment to fight hunger and create hope."

This year, Mountain America has donated over $32,000 to local food pantries, helping feed more than 150,000 individuals in five states.

This past spring, Mountain America's employee match program donated $20,300 to local food banks, providing more than 100,000 meals to individuals and families in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. Mountain America, in partnership with USANA Kids Eat, recently donated 80 backpacks filled with food to Lied Boys and Girls Club in Salt Lake City. In September, as part of the second annual Month of Caring initiative, nearly 100 Mountain America employees served at the Utah Food Bank, USANA Kids Eat, and Idaho Food Bank, sorting and packaging food.

