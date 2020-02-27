Mountain America Continues Support of the American Red Cross Through BYU 3-Point Shot Program

With more than 300 3-point shots made so far this season, Mountain America presented $17,000 to the American Red Cross at the final men's basketball home game on February 22, 2020. Mountain America awarded an additional $10,500 to the American Red Cross at the BYU football game on November 16, 2019.

"I have followed and admired Mountain America Credit Union's long history of contributing so generously and meaningfully in the many communities we share and call home," says Adam Whitaker, executive director at the American Red Cross Central and Southern Utah Chapter. "The American Red Cross is grateful for the partnership we feel from the leadership, teams, and members of Mountain America. We acknowledge their weighty contribution to our mutual mission of saving lives, lifting those in greatest need, and making our local communities safer places to live, work, and play. We simply could not do it well without the Mountain America Credit Union family. They make the kind of difference that so many count on."

"From house fires to major disasters, the American Red Cross works tirelessly with local authorities to provide the vital resources needed to begin rebuilding homes and lives," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Thank you for the support and hope you provide to the community in times of need."

