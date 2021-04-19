Mountain America Covering Adoption Fees at the Humane Society of Utah to Help Homeless Pets Find New Homes

"Mountain America is committed to supporting the Humane Society of Utah with their lifesaving mission, and we look forward to helping homeless pets find homes," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We invite community members to open their hearts and homes to provide these pets with a loving family."

Since 2018, more than 300 pets at the Humane Society of Utah have been saved through Mountain America's adoption events. By clearing the shelter, the Spring into Love event creates space for transfers from overcrowded shelters, saving even more lives.

"This has been a challenging time for everyone, including homeless pets, so we are incredibly grateful to Mountain America for partnering with us to help these animals find loving homes," says Shannon Egan, corporate giving manager at the Humane Society of Utah. "It takes support from our community to help us to save these pets' lives, and each year, this event has allowed us to Change Their World. Despite the logistical changes we've made to keep our staff, volunteers, animals, and community members safe, we have high hopes that this year's event will be successful. We encourage everyone to follow the guidelines we have in place, so we can 'Stay Safe to Stay Open.'"

Tips and information for potential adopters:

All standard adoptions policies and procedures still apply during this event.

Added safety precautions have been implemented, and appointments are required.

For a list of pets currently available for adoption and adoption safety protocols, visit www.utahhumane.org/adopt.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

