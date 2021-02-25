Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz "Pass it Along" to YWCA Utah

For more than 100 years, YWCA Utah has been a force of change and a place of peace and hope. With the belief that empowering women leads to stronger families and communities, the YWCA Utah advances women's well-being through safety, opportunity and advocacy. To help women and their families get back on their feet and live a more fulfilling life, YWCA Utah provides resources such as daycare, temporary housing, education and food.

"Thank you to Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz for recognizing YWCA Utah," says Liz Owens, chief executive officer at YWCA Utah. "This donation will help the YWCA continue to provide safe refuge and critical resources for thousands of domestic violence survivors and their children; nourish young minds through nationally accredited early childhood education; promote racial and social equity through education, public policy advocacy, research and empowering resources, including new and continuing programs for communities of color and provide training opportunities for strengthening civic engagement and effective leadership development. Thank you for your support of this important work."

During the February 22 Jazz versus Hornets game, Mountain America presented a $5,000 check to YWCA Utah.

"Mountain America is pleased to support YWCA Utah in their efforts to build stronger families and communities," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "By offering resources such as daycare, temporary housing, food and education, YWCA Utah provides opportunities for women and allows them to live a more fulfilling life."

Fans are encouraged to nominate local charitable groups that they feel go above and beyond in giving back to the community by visiting utahjazz.com/passitalong. Mountain America will award three more Pass it Along donations this season for a total of $25,000 donated to five local nonprofit organizations.

Contact: [email protected], macu.com/newsroom

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.macu.com

