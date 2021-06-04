Mountain America Credit Union Announces Expanded Partnership with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Providing Credit Union Exclusivity

Mountain America will continue its sponsorship of the Tuki's Island Playground and Party Center and Mountain America Penguin Research Center . The new partnership enables Loveland Living Planet Aquarium to expand learning opportunities at the Migratory Animal Education Experience outdoor area. Children can fly like a bird on the Mountain America Zip Line and learn how animals rely on Utah's mountainous landscape and waterways during their migration.

"We are truly grateful for the support we receive from Mountain America Credit Union. They've been a long-standing partner of ours, ever since the penguins arrived at the Aquarium in 2010," says Heather Doggett, chief operations officer at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. "We are excited they are also helping support educational experiences on our new Science Learning Campus."

With this partnership, Mountain America will also continue to host community events. Since 2013, nearly 10,000 community members have enjoyed a no-cost experience at the Aquarium and access to financial education through Mountain America's financial wellness events.

"Mountain America is honored to announce an expanded partnership with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "The Migratory Animal Education Experience allows the Aquarium and their educators to better serve the local community by expanding interactive learning opportunities."

