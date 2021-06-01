Mountain America Credit Union Appoints Amy Moser as New Chief Lending Officer

Amy joined Mountain America in 1997 as a member service representative and quickly advanced to the loan team. Over the past 24 years, she's been involved in all aspects of lending—home, consumer, commercial and business. Since 2012, Amy has served as the vice president of mortgage services, where she's a trusted advisor on high-level lending policy decisions regarding residential, commercial and consumer loans. Her leadership played an integral role in expanding the credit union's lending powers and capabilities within the community, including:

With a focus on member experience, Mountain America became the first lender in the nation to digitally close both FHA and VA loans.

During Amy's tenure, mortgage volume grew from $40 million to over $2.6 billion .

to over . Amy's ability to implement continuous improvement and innovation has allowed the team to increase loan volume by $2.56 billion the past eight years with a modest increase in employees.

"It's not just about closing a loan; it's about making the process easier and faster, for both borrowers and employees, making it enjoyable," says Moser. "Lending is a critical element to helping our members achieve their financial dreams."

During her time in mortgage services, Amy worked tirelessly to make members' dreams a reality and create a lending process that is efficient and user friendly. Over the past several years, she's led initiatives to help members overcome homeownership barriers. Through personalized service and educational videos, the mortgage team helps members understand and explore what loan options are best for them, how much they can comfortably afford and how the mortgage application process works.

"Over the years, Amy has demonstrated her ability to anticipate the future needs of our members and the organization," says Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Amy's strategic and member-focused approach has allowed Mountain America to become an industry leader and achieve record growth. I am confident that in her new role, Amy will help all of her teams reach even greater heights."

Recognizing the critical role each employee plays in the success of the organization and member experience, Amy works to foster a culture that promotes teamwork and development opportunities. She is committed to helping her team succeed and is interested in the success of credit unions as a whole. She currently serves on the American Credit Union Association Boards (ACUMA) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Sub-Housing Committee. Previously she served on the Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Mortgage Electronic Registration System committees. Amy is actively involved in her local community—frequently volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and providing needed supplies to elementary schools with high percentages of low-income families.

As a proven leader in the industry, Amy and her team have received the following awards and recognitions: Utah Business magazine's 30 Women to Watch and a 2020 Mountain America Summit Award (mortgage team).

