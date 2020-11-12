Mountain America Credit Union Awards Ten Grants to Schools in the Intermountain West

Jennifer Foley , Terra Academy

, Terra Academy Emma Moss , Eastmont Middle School

, Eastmont Middle School Vanessa Tendick , Canyon Rim Academy

, Canyon Rim Academy Tonya King , Lowell Scott Middle School

, Mindi Reimann , West Jordan Elementary

, West Jordan Elementary Brenda Bennett , Antelope Elementary

, Antelope Elementary Katrina Stratford , Ensign Elementary

, Ensign Elementary Sarah Curtis , Bell View Elementary

, Bell View Elementary Marianne Wilson , Davis County School District

, School District Ryan Oldroyd , West Jordan Middle School

"Mountain America is honored to provide hands-on learning experiences that help students develop critical skills," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "These programs provide students with a strong foundation that allows them to continue to develop and grow."

This year's grant program will fund a variety of programs, including entrepreneurial, music, STEM, and development programs. These initiatives will allow students to cultivate important skills through running businesses, developing fine motor and coding skills, playing musical instruments, participating in speech therapy sessions and occupational therapy activities, and deepening understanding of science by using snap circuits and augmented reality merge cubes.

Mountain America will announce its grant opportunities for the 2021-2022 school year on macu.com/scholarships in spring 2021.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 940,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.macu.com

