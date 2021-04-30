Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates Openings of Two New Branches and Expanded Service Center

When many financial institutions are closing doors, Mountain America continues to grow and expand its footprint. Utah and Idaho were recently recognized as the first and second fastest-growing states in the country by the latest U.S. census data . Mountain America is a leading employer, named Best-in-State credit union for Utah and second Best-in-State credit union in Arizona in 2020 by Forbes and, for the ninth consecutive year, one of Idaho's Best Places to Work by POPULUS in 2021. The credit union recently opened its first Montana branch in Billings , with a second branch in Missoula slated to open in summer 2021.

The Pleasant Grove branch, located at 1953 West Pleasant Grove Boulevard, offers businesses and consumers more convenient access within a fast-growing area between Orem and American Fork. Mountain America hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with community members on Thursday, April 29, 2021. This location features three drive-up lanes, an ATM and an open, modern floor plan with a newly designed mural wall. The branch lobby and drive-up are open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The new Chandler, Arizona branch, which opened in March 2021, is Mountain America's eighth Arizona branch, and is located at 3471 W Frye Road. A ribbon-cutting to celebrate will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The branch features three drive-up lanes and an ATM. The branch lobby and drive-up are open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The new Rexburg Service Center building, located at 227 East Main Street, is opening in May. Mountain America first opened a service center in Rexburg in 2018 with up to 30 call center jobs. Rexburg is a desirable community with a high-quality talent pool, making it an excellent location for a service center. The 17,500 square foot facility will provide up to 134 jobs with updates like an employee lounge, game room and outdoor patio.

"Mountain America strives to provide members convenient access and an amazing service experience," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Expanding our branches in Utah and Arizona and increasing our service center capacity will help us continue to deliver an amazing member experience whether in-person or remote."

