Mountain America Credit Union Donates $10,000 to Fighter Country Foundation

Fighter Country Foundation supports the men, women, and families at Luke Air Force Base by enhancing the morale, well-being, culture and tradition, and sustainability of the airbase.

"We cannot express how excited we were to find out that Mountain America Credit Union had selected Fighter Country Foundation as the recipient of their goal donation program with the Arizona Coyotes," says Ron Sites, president, and chief executive officer at Fighter Country Foundation. "We are even more excited that we now have another great partner to include in the amazing mission of supporting the military members and families at Luke Air Force Base!"

"Mountain America recognizes the sacrifices service members make, and we are honored to support the brave men and women who fight to defend our freedoms," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Fighter Country Foundation provides critical support to military families and creates positive relationships between the community and those serving our country."

With more than 900,000 members and $10 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

