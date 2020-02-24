Mountain America Credit Union Donates $13,000 to St. Luke's Children's

Angela Phillips of Mountain America presented the check to Sherry Iverson, St. Luke's Children's Director of Community Education during the final home game on February 23, 2020.

"We are honored that Mountain America Credit Union continues to make a difference in the lives of our patients and families through their contributions to St. Luke's Children's," said Maegan Krahn, Director of Special Events for St. Luke's Health Foundation. "They are helping us build a bright future for tomorrow's leaders."

"As the only children's hospital in Idaho, Mountain America is proud to support St. Luke's Children's," Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America said. "They are doing amazing work in building a healthier future for Idaho's children."

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 880,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Related Links

https://www.macu.com

