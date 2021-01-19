Mountain America Credit Union Expands into a Sixth State, Opening Two Branches in Montana

"We're thrilled to strengthen our branch network as we add the sixth state to our geographic footprint," says Jason Rogers, senior vice president and chief member service officer at Mountain America. "Growing into Montana will allow us to serve more communities and small businesses while helping more members define and achieve their financial dreams."

With a reputation as one of the best places to work, Mountain America is actively hiring for the upcoming Missoula branch. A hiring fair will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at the Missoula Hilton Garden Inn from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more details or to apply, click here.

The Billings branch is located at 875 Main Street in Billings. The building features two drive-through lanes, an ATM, a spacious, modern floor plan with mural and LED walls, and a newly designed roofline. The branch is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 950,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

