Mountain America Credit Union Honored as a Top 2021 Best Credit Union to Work For

While Mountain America is one of the fastest-growing credit unions in the nation, it also focuses on creating an exceptional workplace where employees feel valued and have opportunities to grow. One unique employee benefit is the Mountain America Cares Fund—employees donate to fund grants to help fellow team members in need. To promote wellness, the credit union offers online wellness groups, virtual workout classes, financial education workshops and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work flexibility increased to protect employee health and well-being. Also, COVID-19 tests and vaccines are readily available at the on-site clinic at Mountain America's headquarters.

Employees are also encouraged to contribute to their communities. Each employee is granted paid time off to perform acts of service during the Month of Caring event held each September.

