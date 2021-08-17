Mountain America Credit Union Opens 2021-2022 Education Grant Opportunities

"Mountain America is proud to support educators with grants to help provide essential learning tools," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "The Mountain America Education Grants help teachers get creative and expand educational opportunities in their classrooms."

Since 2016, Mountain America has awarded more than 40 grants to teachers and school leaders to support classroom learning. Last year, Mountain America Education Grants funded a variety of programs, including entrepreneurial, music, STEM and development programs. Terra Academy in Vernal, Utah held an entrepreneurial day to help students advance problem-solving and math skills and learn what it takes to run a successful business. Students at Ensign Elementary, Bell View Elementary and West Jordan Middle School expanded their STEM skills using interactive technology. The grants also provided partitions for speech therapy sessions, musical instruments and chairs and desks for elementary students, among other projects.

Mountain America is accepting applications through October 1, 2021. The 2021-2022 grant recipients will be announced online by October 29, 2021. For additional details and to apply, visit https://www.macu.com/grants.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

