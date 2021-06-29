Mountain America Credit Union Partners With Coinstar

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar®, LLC, the global leader in self-service coin counting, today announced the planned installation of Coinstar® kiosks at 100 Mountain America Credit Union locations in six states. Mountain America selected Coinstar's industry-leading, turnkey services as its new coin counting solution. Coinstar kiosks in branches will allow members to convert their coins to cash or directly deposit into their account.

"After a successful pilot, we are excited to roll out Coinstar kiosks at our branch locations," said Erik Finch, senior vice president, chief data and strategy officer at Mountain America. "The pilot results showed improved operational and teller labor savings, as well as an improved experience for both staff and members. In addition, we look forward to offering coin-to-deposit functionality to provide members with the ability to automatically deposit their coin balance directly into their accounts."

Coinstar Provides Multiple Benefits to Credit Unions

Kiosks are serviced and maintained by Coinstar.

Implementation does not require any service contracts or capital investment.

Coin is picked up and handled by Coinstar; credit union employees don't have to count, bag, or handle heavy coin bins or bags.

Coinstar kiosks are networked to ensure optimal uptime and reporting.

Coinstar is easy to use, highly accurate, and a trusted consumer coin-counting brand.

"Mountain America is one of the most respected credit unions in the western United States and has always maintained its focus on helping members be financially successful. The Coinstar team looks forward to helping them further this mission," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar.

Coinstar kiosks are now being installed in Mountain America branches and will be fully operational in all branches by the end of summer. Coinstar kiosks allow members to conveniently process their coins at the branch and receive cash instantly without a fee. Direct deposit functionality lets members load coins at the kiosk and have the value automatically deposited into their accounts by swiping their Mountain America debit card. Consumers can find a Mountain America branch by visiting www.macu.com.

About Coinstar, LLC

Coinstar® is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 23,000 kiosks in North America, Europe, and Japan. More than 800 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar's inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a no-fee eGift card, or donate to charity at supermarket, mass merchant, drug store, and financial institution kiosk locations. Expanded cash services at Coinstar kiosks include purchasing cryptocurrencies and adding money into digital accounts. For brand advertisers, Coinstar now offers adPlanet™, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks at select grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 990,000 members and $13 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across six states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

SOURCE Coinstar, LLC