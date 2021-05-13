Mountain America Credit Union's 3-Point Shot Program Donates $62,000 to Huntsman Cancer Foundation

During the February 22 and 24 games, the Utah Jazz hit 50 3-point shots, setting a new NBA record for the number of 3-point shots in two consecutive games.

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, is a nationally recognized research institute with world-renowned experts dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by cancer. In addition to providing life-changing treatment, Huntsman Cancer Institute offers education regarding cancer risk, prevention and care.

"On behalf of Huntsman Cancer Foundation and the Huntsman family, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz for this gift of $62,000," says Susan Sheehan, president and chief operations officer at Huntsman Cancer Foundation, "We sincerely value this community partnership as an important part of our mission to eradicate cancer in our lifetime. This donation will lead to cutting-edge discoveries at Huntsman Cancer Institute, giving hope to all those who experience a cancer diagnosis."

Over the past eight Utah Jazz seasons, Mountain America has donated more than $450,000 to Huntsman Cancer Foundation through its 3-Point Shot Program.

"Huntsman Cancer Institute's life-changing research, treatment and preventative efforts provide hope and allow patients to live their best life possible," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Mountain America is honored to support Huntsman Cancer Foundation in their efforts to eradicate cancer and improve the lives of cancer patients."

