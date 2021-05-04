Mountain America Credit Union's Adoption Event Saves Over 85 Pets at the Humane Society of Utah

"Mountain America is pleased to have helped so many pets find new homes," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We appreciate the overwhelming support from the community and look forward to continuing to save lives through our Pet of the Week program and our next adoption event this fall."

During the week-long event, over 85 animals at the Humane Society of Utah found new homes. Clearing the shelter allows the Humane Society of Utah to save hundreds more homeless pets by accepting additional owner-surrendered animals and animals from overcrowded shelters.

"Our goal was to find homes for as many animals at our facility as possible, and thanks to Mountain America, we've been able to make this happen," says Shannon Egan, corporate giving manager at the Humane Society of Utah. "We're grateful to Mountain America for partnering with us to save lives and encouraging people to adopt."

Mountain America's next adoption event, "Fall in Love," will be held in the fall 2021.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

