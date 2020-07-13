Mountain America Investment Services Recognized As Top Provider Of Financial Services

SANDY, Utah, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain America Investment Services has been honored as the 2019 Top Investment Program of the Year by LPL Financial, a partner to the program providing comprehensive brokerage and wealth management services.

LPL recognized Mountain America Investment Services and its financial professionals for their display of innovation, leadership in driving change and the quality of execution. Chad Waddoups accepted the award on behalf of Mountain America Investment Services during LPL Financial's 2020 Program Leadership Conference, an invitation-only event that provides bank and credit union-based investment program leaders opportunities to enhance leadership acumen, share best practices and grow their network.

"On behalf of LPL, I congratulate the entire team at Mountain America Investment Services for its dedication to helping clients gain access to valuable objective financial guidance and for being a leader in our industry," said Arthur Osman, LPL Financial executive vice president, Institution Services Business Consulting. "This honor demonstrates the vision and quality of the leadership as well as the commitment to quality and service demonstrated by the team. We thank them for the work they do to create a meaningful impact on their clients' financial lives."

"Mountain America Investment Services is dedicated to helping our clients pursue personal financial success," said Chad Waddoups, program manager at Mountain America Investment Services. "There's nothing more rewarding than helping a member attain their next milestone or retire, and I want to thank my entire team for their hard work and devotion."

LPL Financial is the nation's leading provider of third-party investment services to banks and credit unions, offering wealth management and investment services to approximately 800 banks and credit unions nationwide*. LPL provides personalized service and support, a robust, integrated technology platform, investment platforms, markets insights, and practice management solutions that enable the delivery of objective financial guidance.

About Mountain America Investment Services

Mountain America Investment Services provides comprehensive, long-term wealth planning services to help credit union members work toward their goals. We specialize in offering support for personal investments, tax strategies, retirement, and estate planning. We provide investment services through LPL Financial at locations across the Intermountain West. Our team of experienced advisors is here to guide you along your journey. To learn more or set up a virtual meeting or in-person meeting at any Mountain America Credit Union branch, visit macu.com/investments.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Source: 2017/2018 Kehrer Bielan TPM Survey. Based on Financial Institution Market Share

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

The Program of the Year award is based on quantitative and qualitative data, including average rep productivity, growth, innovation, change leadership, forward thinking, execution, leadership and institution impact.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Mountain America Credit Union and Mountain America Investment Services are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Mountain America Investment Services, and may also be employees of Mountain America Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Mountain America Credit Union or Mountain America Investment Services. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency Not Credit Union Guaranteed Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value

