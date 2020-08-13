Mountain America named Best-In-State Credit Union in Utah by Forbes for the Second Year in a Row

"We are honored that our members rated us as the top credit union in Utah," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "From providing the best in-person member experience to the most innovative products and services, we are committed to helping our members achieve their financial dreams."

For more information on the 2020 Best-In-State award, visit Forbes.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 920,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

