Mountain America Unveils Three New Replacement Branches in Utah

The new buildings are the first locations to highlight mural walls which feature images of the local community over the years. Additionally, each branch offers extra private meeting space, allowing members to receive personalized financial guidance to help them plan for their short and long-term financial dreams.

Located at 2070 East 2100 South, the new Sugar House branch is a two-story building. Sitting in the heart of the neighborhood and near the foothill bench, this branch provides many businesses and consumers with convenient access. Compared to the previous building, the new structure offers double the number of private offices for members to meet with branch representatives. The drive-through boasts an additional lane, as well as a new ATM designated lane. Managed by Sam Spracklen, a seven-year veteran of Mountain America, the team's goal is to serve as stewards for the Sugar House community by providing unparalleled service. Over the years, Sam has worked in six different branches across the valley.

The Redwood Road building, located at 1225 South Redwood Road, replaces the structure that initially opened in 2000. The modern premises offer additional teller lines, private meeting spaces, and double the parking capacity. Branch Manager, Tom Griffith, has been with Mountain America for six years and has 14 years of finance and management experience.

Situated at 1727 West 1800 North, the Clinton branch is located near the downtown retail hub. The new building includes six additional private meeting areas and twice the number of teller lines. Janet Machado, branch manager at the Clinton location and Arizona native, has been with Mountain America for five years. A commitment to making a difference every day and guiding members towards their financial dreams is what drives Janet. Before joining Mountain America, she spent 21 years in the financial industry serving in various management roles.

"Mountain America understands the importance of having a strong branch network that offers members convenient access and personalized service," says Christy Zaudke, vice president of member service at Mountain America Credit Union. "Featuring additional teller lines, private offices for members to meet with our team, and drive-up windows, the replacement branches will allow our team to provide a better experience and serve more members."

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 930,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.macu.com

