Mountain America's Employee Match Program Supports Operation Warm, Providing Over 1,000 Coats and Shoes

"Mountain America is committed to helping our local communities thrive," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "With the help of our incredible employees and Operation Warm, we are pleased to provide over 1,000 coats and shoes to children throughout the Intermountain West,"

On July 20, Mountain America employees handed out new shoes to students at Acelero Learning Head Start in Henderson, Nevada. Over the next few months, Mountain America will distribute coats and shoes to kids in need in Arizona, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with more than 1,000 coats and shoes donated in total.

"We are honored to be the recipient of Mountain America's employee match gift program and for their on-going support of our mission through coat programs and now shoes," says Dick Sanford, founder and president at Operation Warm. "Mountain America's dedication to their community is evidenced in such a tangible way. They're putting smiles on a lot of faces."

Over the past two years, Mountain America's Employee Match Program has raised over $50,000 for local charities. In 2020, this program provided over 104,000 meals to local food banks. Since 2019, Mountain America has gifted more than 4,000 coats and shoes through its partnership with Operation Warm.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

